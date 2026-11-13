'India Desires Positive, Constructive, Forward-looking Relationship With Bangladesh': MEA on Indo-Bangla Consular Dialogue

New Delhi: India has reiterated its commitment to building a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that several initiatives have already been undertaken and meetings convened under established bilateral frameworks covering trade, railways, water resources, border management and related areas.

He confirmed that the next round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue will address issues including revised travel arrangements. The meeting will be scheduled on a mutually convenient date.

India remains prepared to discuss all bilateral matters through the existing structured mechanisms, including at the technical level, the spokesperson added.

