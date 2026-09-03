India Dispatches Two More Aircraft Carrying 21.5 Tonnes of Relief Aid as Nepal Flood Death Toll Hits 1,259

New Delhi: India has further expanded its emergency humanitarian response to flood-hit Nepal by sending two more aircraft carrying 21.5 tonnes of relief materials to Kathmandu.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's commitment to supporting relief, rescue, and recovery operations across the neighbouring nation.

"India continues humanitarian assistance to Nepal. India dispatched two more aircraft (C-130 Js) with 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance for Nepal, including forensic kits and medical supplies. The additional assistance will further strengthen ongoing relief and rescue efforts and support communities affected by the floods," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil was held in Bouddhanath Stupa, UNESCO world heritage site in Kathmandu, commemorating those killed in the Nepal floods.

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Calling the flood tragedy a "big disaster" impacting the entire nation, former Energy Minister and Ujyalo Nepal Party Chairman Kulman Ghising has called for collective support behind Nepal's security forces and government as search and rescue operations enter their ninth day.

Speaking on the complex ongoing rescue efforts during the vigil, particularly inside subterranean hydropower facilities, Ghising emphasised the urgency of reaching trapped workers and retrieving bodies for families.

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"It has been already nine days, and rescue operation is going on. Still, there are many people trapped inside the tunnels of hydropower projects, and there are many dead bodies to be lifted to the safe places, and it has to be handed over to the concerned families," he said.

Highlighting the tireless efforts of security forces operating on the ground, Ghising stressed the necessity of backing state agencies and personnel involved in the operations.

"There are many rescue operations going on still. Rescue operation by the government and personnels and security personnel, Nepal Army, they are doing their best. We have to support to the government and Nepal Army and security personnels," he said.

He urged citizens and institutions to view the crisis as a shared national responsibility and lend full support to ongoing rescue operations.

"It is the obligation of everybody that this disaster has been for every people, it has been a big disaster. So, we have to support the rescue personnels and Nepal Army and Nepal government's rescue operation," he added.

Earlier in the day, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava highlighted India's ongoing humanitarian aid, specialised tunnel rescue contingents, and a 19-member forensic team to aid the relief efforts in the flood-ravaged Nepal and assured that India would respond positively to its neighbour's request for reconstruction aid.

Highlighting the speed of India's response following the August 26 flash floods, Ambassador Srivastava noted that India has mobilised five relief flights packed with emergency supplies, and direct outreach with top Nepalese leadership began immediately.

"The day the disaster took place, we had gotten in touch with the Nepali government. I spoke to the foreign minister, and I had also spoken to the army chief of the Nepal Army, and had inquired as to what sort of help they would require. Based on that information that we got, we have been in close coordination. Our first relief flight landed in Kathmandu on the night of August 26th. That brought in immediate relief equipment and materials such as tents, sleeping bags, medicines, etc. And then thereafter, based on Nepali Army... Nepali side's requests and projections as to what kind of relief material they require, we have sent four more flights. The last flight came yesterday," he said.

Emphasising that Indian assistance will remain active throughout the crisis, Srivastava pledged continuous backing as the situation evolves.

This comes as the total human casualties from the Rasuwa flood disaster have climbed to 1,259 as of 7:00 PM on September 3, according to the official search, rescue, and relief update issued by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The authority reported that Chitwan district registered the highest loss of life with 355 recovered bodies, including various unidentified human remains, followed by Nawalparasi East with 218, Nawalparasi West with 212, Nuwakot with 177, Rasuwa with 127, Gorkha with 72, Dhading with 60, and Tanahun with 38 fatalities. Out of the total recovered bodies, 95 have been officially handed over to their families.

The NDRRMA stated that approximately 5,083 people remain missing across the affected regions, comprising around 2,340 unaccounted for according to data from District Administration Office (DAO) Nuwakot, around 2,130 from DAO Rasuwa, and 583 missing foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, total rescued individuals have reached 12,038 till date. The Nepali Army executed 4,126 rescues, including 3,653 Nepalis and 273 foreigners brought to safety via air operations, alongside 200 rescued by land. Additionally, the Nepal Police rescued 3,988 people and the Armed Police Force (APF) rescued 3,924 individuals.

A total of 5,384 injured citizens are currently receiving medical treatment following the disaster. The NDRRMA noted that 3,206 injured individuals were provided care by the Nepali Army, 1,874 received medical care through the APF, and 304 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

To handle search operations, security deployment, and public safety, 21,402 security personnel have been mobilized across the disaster area, including 9,287 personnel from the Nepali Army, 7,912 from the Nepal Police, and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force. Furthermore, 3,844 people are currently housed in designated holding centers, with 2,981 individuals sheltering in Nuwakot, 603 in Rasuwa, and 260 in Dhading.

Financial support from the Nepal Government stands at NPR 160 million in total cash assistance, comprising NPR 10 million allocated to Rasuwa, NPR 10 million to Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading, and NPR 135 million distributed among 15 affected local governments.

Regarding relief logistics, 69 trucks and 38 Bolero vehicles carrying food and essential relief materials have been dispatched to the affected areas, with an additional 11 trucks dispatched today. Air delivery of supplies included 9 helicopter flights, while the APF transported relief materials through 163 flights within affected districts. Total air operations recorded 785 Nepali Army helicopter flights, including 95 conducted today, as well as 129 private sector flights operating from Kathmandu.

Fuel stocks maintained in the affected area stand at 40,000 liters of diesel, 22,000 liters of petrol, and 18,000 liters of aviation fuel.