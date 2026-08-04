India-Flagged Cargo Ship Sinks Off Yemen Coast After Explosive Boat Attack In Red Sea, All 14 Crew Rescued

New Delhi: An India-flagged cargo ship sank in the Red Sea off Yemen’s western coast on Tuesday after it was struck by an explosives-laden boat. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the attack, saying that the vessel was carrying 14 seafarers, including 13 Indians, at the time of the attack. Following the explosion and subsequent sinking, the Yemeni forces launched a rescue operation in the area, and all 14 sailors on board were brought to safety.

As per reports, there were no immediate reports of casualties during the attack, which has now added to mounting concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea corridor, a key route for global trade.

The official sources claimed that the cargo vessel was targeted by a boat packed with explosives while transiting waters off Yemen’s western coastline. The blast caused heavy damage, leading to the ship taking on water and eventually sinking. The Yemeni forces responded immediately and managed to pull all 14 crew members from the sea, which included 13 Indian sailors and 1 Yemeni national.

The Red Sea remains a vital artery for India’s trade with Europe, Africa and the Middle East and attacks on commercial vessels in the region have raised alarms among shipping companies and governments over crew safety and supply chain disruptions.

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The MEA is in touch with the Yemeni authorities to ensure assistance for the rescued Indian sailors and to arrange their repatriation.

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