India Imposes 100% Tariffs on US Agri Products, Time to Reciprocate: White House's Big Statement Ahead of April 2 Deadline

Washington DC: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's April 2 'Liberation Day' deadline for reciprocal tariffs, the White House has made a big statement, saying that India has imposed a 100 percent tariffs on the US agricultural products and now it is time to reciprocate.

The White House has criticized the high tariffs imposed by various countries, including India, which charges a 100% tariff on American agricultural products. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted several unfair trade practices during a press briefing on Monday. She pointed out that the European Union charges a 50% tariff on American dairy products, Japan imposes a 700% tariff on US rice, Canada’s nearly 300% tariff on American butter and cheese and India’s 100% tariff on American agricultural goods further hampers US exports.

According to the administration, these levies make it nearly impossible for US goods to be exported to these markets. President Donald Trump has long spoken out against the steep tariffs from India and other nations, claiming they harm American businesses and workers. As part of his plan, Trump intends to introduce reciprocal tariffs on April 2, an initiative he refers to as "Liberation Day" for the United States.

Why is the US Stressing on Reciprocal Tariffs, How Will It Impact Their Economy

The White House Press Secretary stressed that the time had come for a policy of reciprocity in trade. She argued that a significant change was needed to ensure fair treatment for American businesses and workers, which Trump plans to implement on Wednesday. During the briefing, Leavitt displayed a chart showing the tariffs from various countries, with two circles in the colors of India's flag highlighting the tariffs it imposes. She indicated that Trump's upcoming announcement would mark a historic shift in US trade policy.

Earlier in the month, President Trump stated that the current tariffs were "temporary" and "minor." However, the new set of reciprocal tariffs, which will take effect on April 2, are expected to be more substantial and could be a "game-changer" for the US economy. While Leavitt did not reveal specific details about the new tariffs or which countries would be affected, she assured the public that the administration's goal was to ensure fairness for American workers and businesses.

Members of Trump's Trade Advisory Team

The specific details of the reciprocal tariffs, that are expected to be imposed from tomorrow, April 2, are yet to be announced publicly but the trade advisory team that has been working on these tariffs, include, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, White House aide Peter Navarro, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.