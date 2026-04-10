India invested in Lebanon's peace, security: MEA, says "protection of civilians foremost priority" amid continued strikes by Israel

India on Friday expressed deep concern over the rising number of civilian casualties in Lebanon amid continued strikes by Israel despite the two-week ceasefire imposed to halt the month-long conflict in West Asia, reiterating that the protection of civilians remains its foremost priority.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the current situation is "very disturbing", particularly given India's longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the region. He further said that there are about 1000 Indian nationals living in Lebanon.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties that have been reported in Lebanon. As a troop-contributing country to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)--which is invested in Lebanon's peace and security--the trajectory of events is very disturbing," Jaiswal said.

He underscored that India has consistently emphasised the importance of safeguarding civilian lives during conflicts and called for adherence to international norms.

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"India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential," he added.

The MEA spokesperson also noted that the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and remains engaged with its nationals in Lebanon. According to official estimates, around 1,000 Indian citizens are currently residing in the country.

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"Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community regarding their safety and security, and we have around 1,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon," Jaiswal said.

The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is set to travel to the US capital of Washington DC, in the coming days, following Israel's request for direct negotiations with Lebanon, a Lebanese government source told CNN on Friday.

The development comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which continues to hold for now but faces mounting strain. A key point of contention remains whether ongoing hostilities in Lebanon fall under the scope of the truce.

According to CNN, despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued its strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities reported that a major wave of attacks earlier this week resulted in at least 300 deaths, raising concerns over further escalation in the region.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" and vowed to continue military operations with "full force" against Hezbollah.

"I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said.