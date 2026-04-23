Trump's U-Turn or Diplomatic Coverup? Did US Prez Call India 'Great' Hours After Fury Over 'Hellhole' Remark

Washington DC: Amidst fury over US President Donald Trump's “hellhole” remark against India, a spokesperson of the US Embassy stated that the President has called India “great”. The spokesperson quoted Trump as saying, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top.” However, this clarification has raised eyebrows since Trump had made the same statement in 2025.

In 2025, at a summit in Egypt, Trump heaped praise on India and without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he’s just done a fantastic job. I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

The clarification by the US Embassy spokesperson comes just few hours after Trump shared a transcript of conservative talk radio host Michael Savage that referred to India as “hellhole”.

The transcript, that criticised birthright citizenship, read, “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet…English is not spoken here anymore. That there's almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case.”

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It further said that the birthright citizenship has turned America into a “savage nation”. The immigrants have done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together, the transcript further said, adding, “In my un-humble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera.”

It further mourned that the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit US laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

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