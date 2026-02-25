'India-Israel Relations Have Deepened Unprecedentedly': Former Israeli Ambassador Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Tel Aviv: Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Israel, Former Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon on Tuesday emphasised that the bond between the nations extends beyond leadership, with shared values and interests. Carmon highlighted how the ties, initially discreet, became more visible in 2014, particularly in defence, and have since expanded across multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

In an interview with ANI, Carmon said, “First, it was under the radar and it was discreet, then it became visible in 2014, much in the defence sector, but also in other sectors that benefit the governments and the peoples of both countries... The content of the relationship has deepened and enlarged by far and in an unprecedented way.”

"No one can deny the fact that the two leaders speak the same language. But others also do. I prefer to look at the relationship, and the process that started even before we had diplomatic relations is an issue of between governments and peoples and not between specific leaders, without ignoring the fact that they speak the same language and have similar points of view and interests," he said.

Carmon noted that while the visit would celebrate the solid bilateral ties, it could also pave the way for new regional alliances in the evolving global order.

He mentioned initiatives like IMEC and I2U2 as examples of collaborative frameworks that could bring India and Israel closer to other like-minded nations.

"The two countries have built very sound and strong bases for the bilateral. This is what will be celebrated during the visit. But there might be a look beyond in a world which is so shaken and in a new world order. Local ad hoc regional alliances will be more than welcome today and in the future. It could be a reality, and it might be in the conversation tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, that the two leaders and the two governments will speak about the possibility of joining hands together with other parties," Carmon said.

"We have the IMEC, which is important to India. We have the I2U2 and maybe other architecture relationships that would put the good guys on one hand and the bad guys on the other. And India and Israel are definitely on the right side of the good guys," he said.

PM Modi's visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

Earlier, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel shared a video showcasing the historic visits and moments of friendship between Israeli PM Netanyahu and PM Modi.