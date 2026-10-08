India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Saudi Arabia Amid Airport Attacks; Air India Cancels Riyadh Flights Until Oct 10

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has advised all Indian nationals in the Kingdom to remain alert and vigilant following recent attacks on Saudi airports. Citizens have been urged to stay indoors as necessary and strictly follow instructions from local authorities issued through official channels. The embassy strongly cautioned against circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The advisory also noted that the Indian mission in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, along with their VFS services, continue to operate normally and will provide further updates as required.

"The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary. The 24x7 helpline of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available on Toll free No: 8002471234,” it added.

Meanwhile, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Riyadh until October 10 in response to the evolving regional situation. Affected passengers are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund. The airline stated it continues to monitor developments closely, as per DD News.

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India on Thursday condemned the attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the past few days, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. The Ministry of External Affairs described the targeting of civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable.”

In its statement, the MEA said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.” It expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, while affirming solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia.

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According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, the strikes occurred separately on October 6 and 7, leaving three people dead and 36 injured. At Abha Airport, two people were killed and 28 injured; at King Khalid International Airport, one person was killed and eight injured. Authorities transported the injured to hospitals and are assessing damage while checking the safety of the facilities.

In response, Saudi-led coalition forces said they destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki stated that the attacks on civilian facilities “will not go unpunished.” The operation targeted ballistic missile sites (including 11 mountain-based storage sites in Saada), command and control centres, communication systems, weapons storage sites, and Houthi gathering locations across Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Ma’rib. Forces also reported destroying a ballistic missile launch platform in Sanaa that was being prepared for an imminent attack.

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned the attacks as “systematic crimes” targeting civilians, calling strikes on civilian airports a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms. The US Mission in Saudi Arabia advised American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance amid threats against airports and airspace, warning of possible flight cancellations and travel disruptions.