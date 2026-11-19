Tokyo: India and Japan on Thursday agreed to strengthen supply chain resilience, secure undersea connectivity and expand defence industrial cooperation under the “Design with Japan, Make in India” framework, while strongly condemning cross-border terrorism and reaffirming mutual support for each other’s bids for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council.

The decisions emerged from the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed “grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, and non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity, which disrupt global supply chains in critical industries.” They stressed the need for a fair and competitive global environment and resilient supply chains among like-minded partners.

The two sides welcomed the Joint Declaration on Economic Security Cooperation adopted at the recent Annual Summit and agreed to pursue concrete cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and pharmaceuticals. They also committed to enhancing secure, redundant and high-speed undersea cable networks in the Indo-Pacific through industry partnerships and the sharing of best practices.

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On the UN Security Council, the ministers “expressed their mutual support for each other’s candidatures for a permanent seat in a reformed UNSC” and confirmed support for each other’s non-permanent seat bids in the 2028-29 and 2033-34 terms.

Defence and security cooperation featured prominently. The ministers looked forward to further strengthening industrial collaboration under “Design with Japan, Make in India” and welcomed the third India-Japan Defence Industries Forum held in Tokyo. They expressed expectation for early progress on UNICORN-related arrangements and India’s Acceptance of Necessity by February 2027, while exploring the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design.

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They welcomed the recent Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation and agreed to advance cooperation in maritime and air domain awareness, search and rescue, information sharing and humanitarian assistance. Japan’s first participation with fighter aircraft in the bilateral air exercise Veer Guardian 26 and a Letter of Intent enabling Japanese Self-Defence Forces to conduct live-fire training in India, including with surface-to-ship missiles, were also noted.

The two sides “unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.” They called for concerted action against UN-listed groups including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al Qaeda and ISIS/Daesh, and for resolute steps to eliminate safe havens, terrorist financing and cross-border movement of terrorists.

Cooperation will also deepen in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The ministers welcomed the India-Japan Joint Statement on AI cooperation and agreed to accelerate work under the Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative. They directed teams to renew the existing Memorandum of Cooperation on cybersecurity, with focus on AI-enabled cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure.

Space collaboration will expand in Space Situational Awareness, Maritime Domain Awareness and related norms, with the next Space Dialogue to be held early.

The ministers reaffirmed commitment to a free, open and rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes without the threat or use of force. They noted synergy between India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative and MAHASAGAR and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

On the sidelines, Jaishankar and Motegi unveiled the official logo for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, designated the “India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons.” Designed by Indian national Akhil Cleatus and chosen from over 850 entries, the logo combines an Indian diya and the Japanese rising sun within the numeral 75, with a lotus and the tagline “Shared Horizons.”

In bilateral talks with Koizumi, Singh highlighted complementary strengths and called for greater joint development and long-term technological partnerships in naval shipbuilding, unmanned systems and advanced defence technologies. He welcomed progress since Koizumi’s earlier visit to India and noted the approaching anniversary as an opportunity to add new dimensions to the partnership.