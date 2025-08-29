India and Japan Sign Joint Security Declaration to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Partnership – Key Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, 29 August, for a two-day official visit. His visit marks the 15th annual India–Japan summit and celebrates 20 years of strategic dialogue between the two nations.

PM Modi was warmly received by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Kantei, Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office.

During the summit, the two world leaders signed a landmark Joint Security Declaration aimed at deepening defence cooperation and enhancing strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The agreement upgrades the 2008 Declaration on Security Cooperation and includes provisions for defence related acquisitions, maritime security, and cyber defence security.

The summit also witnessed the “2035 Vision Statement,” a forward-looking roadmap to elevate the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

Key India–Japan Summit Announcements

Launch of an “Economic Security” initiative to build resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as rare earth minerals and artificial intelligence. Expansion of Japanese investment targets in India to approximately $68 billion. Enhanced collaboration in clean energy, space exploration, and digital infrastructure.

PM Modi praised the enduring friendship between the two nations, rooted in shared values and mutual respect, stating that “Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can create a perfect partnership”.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Japan once again reaffirms India’s commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, reinforcing its role as a key regional player.

Following his engagements in Japan, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Sunday.