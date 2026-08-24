India-Kuwait Discuss Opportunities to Strengthen Cooperation in Several Sectors

Kuwait City: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Paramitha Tripathi called on the Gulf nation's Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Khaled Abdullah Bodai to explore avenues for deepening bilateral engagement across key sectors.

During the meeting on Sunday, the two leaders deliberated on enhancing cooperation across trade, industry, and economic domains, with a specific focus on food security and supply chain resilience.

"Ambassador Paramitha Tripathi called on H.E. Mr Osama Khaled Abdullah Bodai, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Kuwait, today. Discussions were held on the longstanding friendly relations between India and Kuwait and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in trade, industry and economic sectors, with a focus on food security and supply chain," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

The diplomatic engagement follows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait last month, where he called on Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. During the interaction, EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the Gulf nation's support towards the Indian diaspora's welfare while endorsing his vision for a stronger partnership.

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EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to assess bilateral ties. "A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community. We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in times to come," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Defence industry cooperation and maritime security featured prominently during EAM Jaishankar's meeting with Kuwait Defence Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

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Additionally, EAM Jaishankar called on Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah to review overall bilateral relations and exchange perspectives on regional developments in the Gulf. EAM Jaishankar commended the Crown Prince's commitment to advancing India-Kuwait cooperation.

"Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings from PM Narendra Modi. Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.