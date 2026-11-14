India, Malaysia To Hold Joint Military Exercise Harimau Shakti 2026 From Nov 18-30

New Delhi: The Indian Army and Malaysian Army are set to conduct the 2026 edition of their joint military exercise Harimau Shakti from November 18 to 30, with a focus on enhancing interoperability, strengthening military cooperation and promoting mutual understanding between the two forces.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army announced the upcoming exercise in a post on X, highlighting its role in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

"Exercise HARIMAUSHAKTI 2026 | Strengthening Bilateral Military Cooperation. The #IndianArmy and #MalaysianArmy gear up for the upcoming edition of Joint Military Exercise #HARIMAUSHAKTI 2026, aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening professional military cooperation and fostering mutual understanding between the two Armies. COMING SOON…" the Indian Army said.

The joint exercise is part of the ongoing military engagement between India and Malaysia and is aimed at improving coordination and operational synergy between the two armies.

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The upcoming edition follows the fifth edition of Exercise Harimau Shakti, which concluded in December last year at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

The two-week-long exercise focused on joint tactical drills and sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate, with the objective of strengthening operational synergy, interoperability and mutual trust between the participating forces.

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According to the Indian Army, the previous edition enhanced the joint capabilities of both armies to undertake counter-terrorism and sub-conventional operations in semi-urban and urban terrain, reflecting their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and defence cooperation.

During the previous exercise, troops from both countries participated in Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) drills, helicopter slithering and low-hover jumps from MI-17 helicopters. They also undertook counter-improvised explosive device (IED) familiarisation through structured briefings and visits to specialised training facilities.

The training programme also included sessions on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism concepts, patrolling techniques and joint operational planning. Mixed teams conducted joint patrolling rehearsals under simulated operational conditions to improve coordination, decision-making and mission planning.

Ambush theory sessions and practical demonstrations further strengthened small-team operational skills, while a Command Post Exercise focused on tactical planning and battlefield management. Slithering drills provided troops with practical experience in heliborne insertion techniques suited to dense and restrictive terrain.