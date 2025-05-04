sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 4th 2025, 11:49 IST

'Will Use Full Spectrum of Power': Pak Envoy Warns of Nuclear Use Against India in Case of War

Pakistan’s envoy warned India of a possible nuclear response, saying Islamabad will use its full military power—both conventional and nuclear—if war breaks out.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
New Delhi: In an explosive warning, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia has said his country is ready to use both conventional and nuclear weapons against India if conflict breaks out. Speaking in an interview with Russia Today, envoy Muhammad Khalid Jamali claimed that any future confrontation with India would be met with the “full spectrum of power,” signalling a chilling escalation in rhetoric between India and Pakistan. 

He said, “When it comes to India, we do not get involved in the debate of numerical strength, we in Pakistan will use full spectrum of power both conventional and nuclear.”

