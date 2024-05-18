Advertisement

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Saturday cautioned its students in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and advised them to stay indoors after violent clashes broke out between student groups.

While the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan said that the situation is presently calm and the students can get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue, the Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic said that Mob violence was reported around student hostels in Bishkek.

Advertisement

Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy. https://t.co/xjwjFotfeR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar)

“We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041(sic),” the Indian mission in Bishkek wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also reacted to the situation in Bishkek, saying the situation is being monitored.

He tweeted, “ Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy.”

Advertisement

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic, Hasan Zaigham tweeted, "In view of mob violence around student hostels in bishkek, the embassy stongly advise all pakistani students in bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal. We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity(sic)."

IN VIEW OF MOB VIOLENCE AROUND STUDENT HOSTELS IN BISHKEK,

THE EMBASSY STONGLY ADVISE ALL PAKISTANI STUDENTS IN BISHKEK TO STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE SITUATION RETURN TO NORMAL.



WE ARE LIAISING WITH THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF OUR STUDENT FRATERNITY. — Hasan Zaigham (@hazaigham)

According to Pakistan’s Mission in Bishkek, the hotel where the clashes broke out accommodates students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. In a post on a social media platform, it said that the violence appeared to be directed against all foreign students and not specific to Pakistanis. It said that the mob clash took place yesterday over sharing a fight video online.

In its public notice it wrote,” There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on 13th of May.”

Advertisement

The notice further read,” So far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan. Despite social media posts about alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report.”

“The Embassy has been able to contact over 250 students and their family members in Pakistan through these numbers. So far, the violence appears to be directed against all foreign students and not specific to Pakistanis. This is an evolving situation and we would the Pakistani community in Kyrgyzstan and their relatives in Pakistan in picture about any further developments,” the notice further stated.

Advertisement

Deeply Concerned: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif on Mob Violence

Expressing “deep concerns”, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Pak ambassador to provide all the necessary assistance to their students.

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, “Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation(sic).”

