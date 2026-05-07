India Reacts to Bangladesh Minister Khalilur Rahman's 'Pushback' Remark, Urges Cooperation on Repatriation of Illegal Immigrants

New Delhi: India has called on Bangladesh to extend full cooperation for the smooth repatriation of illegal Bangladeshi nationals, emphasizing the need for expedited nationality verification processes.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the issue in response to recent remarks by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, which followed the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

“We have seen comments of this nature being made in the last several days,” Jaiswal said.

“These comments must be seen in the context of the core issue of the repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis from India. This obviously requires cooperation from Bangladesh,” he said.

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“Bangladesh will take action if push-in incidents occur amid the change of power in West Bengal,” Khalilur Rahman had said.

The MEA highlighted that more than 2,860 cases of nationality verification are currently pending with Bangladesh authorities, with several cases pending for over five years.

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“We expect that Bangladesh will expedite nationality verification so that the repatriation of illegal immigrants can take place in a smooth manner,” Jaiswal added.

The statement highlights India’s long-standing position on resolving the issue of illegal immigration through bilateral cooperation, particularly on verification and repatriation.

This development comes amid heightened political sensitivities in eastern India following the recent state elections.