'Iran's New Supreme Leader Has a Pure Heart,' 'He's Smart, Wise & Humble': Mojtaba ​Khamenei's Classmate & Iran Representative

New Delhi: Iran’s swift transition to new leadership following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes has drawn attention to the personal and intellectual qualities of his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei. As the Islamic Republic navigates the aftermath of the strikes, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the official Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, has offered a rare, intimate portrait of the new Supreme Leader, describing him as a man of exceptional purity, intellect and humility.

Speaking exclusively to ANI in Delhi, Dr Ilahi, who has known Mojtaba Khamenei personally for years, underscored the qualities that will define Iran’s next chapter.

“I have had the privilege to have a very close friendship with him for several years,” Dr Ilahi said.

“In his personal life, he is very pure. He never uses anything from the government… He’s very pious. His heart is very pure. In the matters of management, he’s very smart. He has a good experience in management because he was under the supervision of his father and some other responsible officials in Iran… I was his classmate… He’s very wise. He’s a man of theory… He’s very humble as well,” he said.

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The remarks come as Iran mourns the loss of its longtime Supreme Leader, killed in the recent joint US-Israeli operation, and rallies behind Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment.

Dr Ilahi’s assessment of Iran's new supreme leader, delivered from India where he represents the Supreme Leader’s office, signals strong internal confidence in Mojtaba Khamenei’s readiness to lead. The emphasis on his “pure heart,” wisdom and humility reflects a deliberate effort to project moral authority alongside political strength in the post-strike era.

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