India Sends Second Flight With 37.5 Tonnes of Relief Supplies to Flash Flood-hit Nepal, EAM Jaishankar Holds Review Meet

New Delhi: Demonstrating its swift disaster response under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India has dispatched a second aircraft carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid, essential pharmaceuticals, and food supplies to flash flood-hit Nepal.

The fresh aerial mission follows an initial 10-tonne delivery executed earlier, bringing critical provisions to populations severely affected by monsoon-induced inundation and landslides. In Kathmandu, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava officially handed over the consignment to Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadak Raj Paudel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's firm dedication to supporting Kathmandu through the ongoing search and rescue phase. To evaluate the crisis and coordinate domestic outreach, EAM Jaishankar held a high-level review meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the Ministry of External Affairs team, and India's Ambassadors to Kathmandu and Beijing. Special priority is being given to ascertaining the well-being of stranded Indian nationals in coordination with state governments, tour operators, and project authorities.

The Indian Air Force has ramped up logistical operations to sustain the relief corridor. C-17 Globemaster and C-130J Hercules aircraft have been deployed to swiftly transport emergency payloads, generators, and NDRF teams. As local agencies grapple with widespread destruction across multiple provinces, New Delhi continues to work closely with Nepalese authorities to ensure seamless disaster management and relief delivery.