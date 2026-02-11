'India Stands In Solidarity': PM Modi Offers Condolences To Canadian PM After Shooting Incident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney following the mass shooting incident in the north american coinrty's Tumbler Ridge area in British Columbia that left 10 dead, including the suspect. In a post on X, PM Modi conveyed India's solidarity with the people of Canada during what he described as a moment of profound grief, extending his solace to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief," the Prime Minister stated in his post. According to a release by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), a total of 9 people were killed by the suspect, who was found dead in "what appears to be a self-inflicted injury."

The police stated that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Authorities confirmed that six victims were found dead inside the school, while another succumbed to injuries during transport. The police stated that during the course of the investigation, a second site was found, suspected to be linked to the incident, where two more victims were found dead.

Two victims with serious or life-threatening injuries were airlifted to the hospital, while a total of 25 people were being evaluated and treated at the local medical centre for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Following the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney voiced profound devastation over the horrific shootings, in one of the country's most tragic incidents in recent years.

"I am devastated by today's horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence," Carney stated in a post on X.