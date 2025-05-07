India Targets Terror Camps in Pakistan, Embassy Confirms Retaliatory Strikes

The Indian Embassy in the U.S. released a press statement confirming India's precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a direct response to the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. According to the embassy's statement, India has gathered credible evidence linking the attack to Pakistan-based terrorist groups. These include technical inputs, survivor testimony, and other forms of evidence that unequivocally point to terrorist elements operating from Pakistani soil.



“India’s actions have been focused, precise, and measured. We have acted to neutralize terrorist infrastructure, not to escalate the situation,” the embassy’s release emphasized. “No Pakistani civilian, economic, or military infrastructure has been targeted. Only known terror camps were struck.”



The embassy also noted that despite India’s clear and evidence-backed stance, Pakistan has refused to take responsibility for the attack, choosing instead to allege false flag operations by India. India had expected Pakistan to take action against the terror groups operating from its territory, but the embassy pointed out that, over the past fortnight, Pakistan has engaged only in denial.



Following the strikes, India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, briefed U.S. NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, updating them on the actions taken and reaffirming India’s commitment to counterterrorism efforts while seeking to avoid any further escalation. The press release underlined India’s commitment to restraint despite the grave nature of the attack, highlighting that the operations were designed to be non-escalatory while directly addressing the terrorist threat in the region.



As tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors remain high, the Indian Embassy reiterated the need for global cooperation in fighting terrorism and preventing further violence. The situation continues to unfold, with many in the international community urging both countries to exercise caution and restraint moving forward.



Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, confirmed the strikes and identified the same locations. Notably, Muridke is the stronghold of Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Bahawalpur houses Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad—both UN-designated terror organizations.