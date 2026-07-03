India to Expand Visa Services in Bangladesh Following Surge in Demand After Tourist Visa Resumption

Dhaka, Bangladesh: India has announced plans to further scale up its visa operations in Bangladesh in response to a sharp increase in applications after the resumption of tourist visas following a two-year suspension.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed encouragement over the strong public response, stating on Friday via its official Facebook page that it would continue expanding services and streamlining the application process.

“We are truly encouraged by the overwhelming response from those wishing to travel to India for various purposes,” the mission said, while thanking applicants for their patience.

The High Commission reiterated its commitment to fostering closer people-to-people connections and strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Advertisement

The move has received widespread appreciation across Bangladeshi society. Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, President of the Saudi Arabia-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SABCCI), welcomed the development in an interview with ANI.

“It’s very good news for the people of Bangladesh,” he said, highlighting the historical ties between the two neighbors and the potential benefits for business, industry, tourism, healthcare, and other sectors.

Advertisement

Chowdhury emphasized the importance of enhanced connectivity, particularly in aviation and rail links, to facilitate easier movement of people and goods. He expressed hope that the improved visa services would lead to greater trade, investment, and overall cooperation in the coming years.

Tourist visas were officially resumed on June 28, 2026, from five centers, including the one in Dhaka. The announcement came shortly after the new Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban. During the formal ceremony, which included a guard of honor, President Shahabuddin welcomed Trivedi and voiced expectations for his contributions to bilateral relations.

Following the credential presentation, High Commissioner Trivedi visited the India Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka to review operations firsthand. Long queues of eager applicants were observed at the center, with many expressing relief and satisfaction at the resumption of tourist visas.

The previous suspension stemmed from security concerns after incidents on August 5, 2024, when the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre was attacked and several IVACs faced disruptions. Despite these challenges, the High Commission continued processing over 1,500 visas daily across categories excluding tourism, prioritizing medical and emergency cases to address humanitarian needs.

Dinesh Trivedi, a former Member of Parliament from West Bengal’s Barrackpore and a former Union Minister (holding portfolios in Health and Family Welfare, and Railways during the UPA government), arrived in Dhaka on June 12 via the Petrapole-Benapole border. He succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as High Commissioner for four years until May 2026.The expansion of visa services is seen as a positive step toward normalizing and deepening bilateral engagement between India and Bangladesh.