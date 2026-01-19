India-UAE Ties: Key Takeaways on Trade, LNG and Nuclear Cooperation from UAE President’s India Visit

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled a broad set of agreements following the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This marked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s fifth visit to India in the past decade and his third since becoming President of the UAE. Both leaders agreed on strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors. The outcomes include major investments in Gujarat’s Dholera Special Investment Region, the launch of a Strategic Defence Partnership, arrangements for long-term LNG supplies, enhanced collaboration in space and civil nuclear energy, and initiatives aimed at boosting bilateral trade.

PM Modi personally received UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Delhi airport on his arrival, highlighting the close relationship between the two leaders and the depth of India-UAE ties.

Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister said he went to the airport to welcome “my brother” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that the visit reflects the significance the UAE President places on the strong friendship between India and the UAE. He added that he was looking forward to their discussions.

Trade and Investment Expansion

The two leaders noted the sharp rise in bilateral trade following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, with trade reaching USD 100 billion in FY 2024–25. Building on this momentum, they agreed to double bilateral trade to USD 200 billion by 2032. Emphasis was placed on connecting MSMEs through initiatives such as Bharat Mart, the Virtual Trade Corridor and Bharat-Africa Setu.

"Buoyed by the enthusiasm of the business communities on both sides, they decided to double bilateral trade to target USD 200 billion by 2032", the Statement read.

Infrastructure and Financial Cooperation

Both sides welcomed the positive impact of the Bilateral Investment Treaty signed in 2024 and discussed potential UAE participation in the development of the Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat. PM Modi invited UAE sovereign wealth funds to participate in the second NIIF Infrastructure Fund, set to be launched in 2026. The leaders also welcomed the establishment of DP World and First Abu Dhabi Bank branches in GIFT City.

Energy and Nuclear Partnership

Welcoming the Sales and Purchase Agreement, the UAE President and PM Modi noted that the partnership reflects the depth of India-UAE energy cooperation and acknowledged the UAE’s continued contribution to India’s energy needs.

The leaders reaffirmed strong energy cooperation and welcomed the signing of a 10-year LNG supply agreement between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and ADNOC Gas, for the supply of 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG, starting in 2028. They also agreed to explore deeper civil nuclear cooperation, including large nuclear reactors and Small Modular Reactors, following the enactment of India’s SHANTI law.

Technology, Space and Digital Cooperation

India and the UAE agreed to strengthen cooperation in space, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. They discussed plans for a joint initiative to commercialise the space sector, the establishment of a supercomputing cluster in India through collaboration between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and UAE-based G-42, and exploration of data centres and “Digital Embassies” under mutually recognised sovereignty arrangements. The visit also saw the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the UAE Space Agency to pursue joint development of infrastructure to support the growth and commercialisation of the space industry.

Defence, Security and Counter-Terrorism

The two leaders underlined defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the partnership. They welcomed recent military exchanges, joint exercises and the signing of a Letter of Intent towards a Strategic Defence Partnership. Both sides reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all forms and agreed to continue cooperation against terror financing, and to establish a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework to enhance cooperation in defence industries, advanced technologies, training, special operations, and cyber security.

People-to-People, Education and Culture Ties

Recognising deep cultural ties, India welcomed the UAE’s decision to provide artefacts for the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal and agreed to establish a ‘House of India’ in Abu Dhabi. The leaders also encouraged greater academic collaboration, student exchanges and integration of India’s DigiLocker with UAE platforms for academic document verification.

Regional and Global Engagement

The leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, reaffirmed support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and highlighted close coordination in multilateral forums. The UAE conveyed support for India’s BRICS Chairmanship in 2026, while India backed the UAE-hosted UN Water Conference later this year.