India Ups Diplomatic Offensive Against Turkey Over Pakistan Support, Postpones Turkish Envoy's Event

Amid India’s ‘Boycott Turkey’ campaign gaining momentum—following the Turkish government’s support for Pakistan during heightened tensions with India—the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has indefinitely postponed the ceremony in which Turkish Ambassador-designate Ali Murat Ersoy was to present his Letter of Credence to the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The event was originally scheduled for today (Friday) at 4 p.m., but has now been deferred by the ministry due to "scheduling reasons."

A Letter of Credence formally accredits a diplomat as an ambassador or high commissioner to another sovereign state.

This postponement also comes amid the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s aviation security regulator, revoking the security clearance of Turkey-based firm Çelebi Aviation Holding, in the interest of “national security”.

The company handles ground and cargo operations for several airlines at various Indian airports.

In its official order, the BCAS stated, “The security clearance in respect of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency, was approved by DG, BCAS on 21.11.2022.”

“In the exercise of power conferred upon the DG, BCAS, the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS,” it stated.

Amid growing evidence of Turkey’s involvement in supporting Pakistan against India, the Indian government has taken several measures to distance itself from Turkey. These steps include the suspension of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) by prominent Indian institutions—such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia—with Turkish educational institutions, and Delhi Airport formally ending its association with the Turkish firm Çelebi.

Turkey's Role In India-Pakistan Conflict

Turkey's role in helping Pakistan against conflict with India has been confirmed as the former provided Islamabad with surveillance and armed drones. During Pakistan's conflict with India, Turkey also lost two of its civilian contractors when the Indian armed forces targeting terror launchpads and airbases in Pakistan and PoK.

Turkey helping Pakistan is upsetting for New Delhi because it was India who was among the first responders when the former suffered huge losses after an earthquake. India had sent its doctors, medical teams and dog squad to Turkey to assist the nation during rescue and relief operations during the natural disaster under 'Operation Dost'. However, Turkey backstabbed India by helping Pakistan during recent tensions with New Delhi in wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

