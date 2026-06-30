'India-US Ties are on Strong Footing': US Envoy Dismisses Ro Khanna's Claim That Relations Are at 'Lowest Point in 30 years'

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor dismissed claims that India-US ties are under strain, asserting that the bilateral relationship remains "on strong footing" and urging critics to "look at the facts" rather than online commentary.

However, Congressman Ro Khanna disagreed, arguing that Washington's policies have pushed ties to their "lowest point in 30 years".

The contrasting remarks came during discussions on the future of India-US relations amid ongoing trade negotiations and growing geopolitical challenges.

‘Generation of Trust Lost’: Ro Khanna Blames Trump's Policies

Speaking at the summit, Ro Khanna argued that the Trump administration's foreign and trade policies had strained ties with India.

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"The US-India relationship has been at the lowest point in the last 30 years," Khanna said.

He criticised Washington's handling of the Iran conflict, alleging that the United States entered the conflict without consulting key allies, including India.

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"Trump's policies of getting into a war in Iran have been utterly destructive... The idea that we engaged in a unilateral war without our allies, without even consulting Europe or Canada or India, has hurt our credibility," he said.

Khanna also criticised the administration's tariff policies, claiming they had eroded trust between the two countries.

"A generation of trust has been lost by this president of yours," he said, recalling a conversation with India's ambassador during a visit to China.

‘Look at the Facts’: Sergio Gor Pushes Back

Responding to criticism, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor dismissed suggestions that bilateral ties were weakening, saying the relationship continued to remain on a strong footing.

"The relationship is on strong footing," Gor said, urging critics to "look at the facts" rather than online commentary.

Referring to criticism over the Pentagon's decision to rename the US Indo-Pacific Command as the US Pacific Command, Gor said the focus should remain on substantive cooperation instead of symbolism.

"I don't care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what actually the United States is doing," he said.

Highlighting defence cooperation, Gor also said India continues to conduct more military exercises with the United States than any other country.

"India still has more exercises with the United States than any other country by far. Every single month, there's something happening, whether it's Indian troops coming here or US troops going into the region," he said, adding that another Indian Navy delegation is scheduled to visit the United States in the coming weeks.

Sergio Gor Recalls Trump and Modi Friendship

During the same summit, Gor also spoke about the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recalling an interaction at a UFC event in Miami, he said Trump had once suggested calling PM Modi at 6 am.

"A couple months ago, I was with the President at UFC in Miami. We were sitting backstage, and he said, 'Let's call the Prime Minister.' I said, 'It's 6:00 am there.' He said, 'He'll be up. He's like me. He doesn't sleep,'" Gor said.