'Modi Doesn't Sleep, He's Like Me': US Envoy Sergio Gor Recalls Trump's 6 Am Call Request to His 'Friend’

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday revealed how President Donald Trump once wanted to call PM Modi at 6 am, saying, “He'll be up. He's like me. He doesn't sleep," calling it a reflection of their close personal friendship.

Speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, Gor recalled that the incident took place a few months ago while he was accompanying Trump at a UFC event in Miami.

"A couple months ago, I was with the president at UFC in Miami. We were sitting backstage, and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister.' I said, 'It's 6:00 am there.' He said, 'He'll be up. He's like me. He doesn't sleep,' Gor said.

Explaining the significance of the incident, the envoy said the story was less about the timing of the call and more about the relationship shared by the two leaders.

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"The louder message of that story is when you're friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled. The president truly considers the prime minister a friend. When you're friends with somebody, you pick up the phone and say, 'How are you doing?' Not everything has to be scheduled six weeks in advance," he said.

US Envoy Says Trade Deal Nearing Completion

This comes after the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, earlier said India and the United States are close to concluding a bilateral trade agreement, with only "a handful of issues" remaining unresolved.

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