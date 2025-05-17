India vs Pak: Eknath Shinde, Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule Among 7 MPs To Carry Op Sindoor Message To World To Expose Pakistan

Eknath Shinde, Shashi Tharoor, and Supriya Sule are among the seven members of all-party delegations tasked with briefing key partner nations on India’s strong stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

In a press release, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs stated, “In the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month.”

The release emphasized that the delegations will globally convey India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

“The all-party delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will carry to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism,” the statement added.

India has made it clear time and again that it will not tolerate terrorism in its soil with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently saying, “Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer.”

Who Is Part of the Delegation?

According to the ministry’s press release, “Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.”

The seven political leaders appointed to the all-party delegations are:

Shashi Tharoor (Congress)

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

Supriya Sule (NCP)

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

The Centre has included three representatives from the opposition INDIA bloc to reflect bipartisan support for the mission.

‘National Unity Above Politics’

Commenting on the initiative, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the importance of national unity over partisan differences.

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven all-party delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance toward terrorism — a powerful reflection of national unity above politics and beyond differences,” Rijiju wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to government sources, each delegation is expected to visit five countries to brief them on India’s position regarding terrorism. The tour will begin on May 23 and last for ten days, according to reports.