'Moment of Grave Concern..': Shehbaz Sharif Admits India's Ballistic Missiles Hit Nur Khan Airbase and Other Sites

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India's ballistic missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase and other sites on May 10, as part of Operation Sindoor, marking the first official statement from the Pakistani leadership following the recent four-day military escalation.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument, Sharif stated that he was alerted about the Indian strikes in the early hours of May 7.

“General Asim Munir called me personally at 2:30 AM to inform me about the strikes. It was a moment of grave concern,” Sharif told reporters in Islamabad.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s National IT Department, shared the video of Sharif’s remarks on X, calling it a clear validation of India's strategic success. “Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 a.m. to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and other key locations. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of Operation Sindoor,” Malviya wrote.

Earlier, Pakistan had claimed that its JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system at the Adampur Airbase in Punjab. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the base afterward was seen as a firm rebuttal to those claims.

Pakistan also accused India of targeting civilians, but the Chief Minister of Sindh later confirmed that Bholari Airbase was struck, resulting in the deaths of six Pakistani Air Force personnel—supporting India's assertion that only military targets were engaged.

India launched the strikes in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Indian authorities held Pakistan-based terror groups responsible and vowed a strong response.

Between May 8 and 10, Pakistan launched several retaliatory drone and missile strikes against Indian military positions. In response, India carried out further precise and powerful strikes on multiple Pakistani military sites, which officials described as “measured but decisive.”