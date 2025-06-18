Trump To Meet Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Over Lunch, What's on Agenda?

US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Wednesday, the White House has confirmed.

Trump’s public schedule also shows that he will host a lunch with the Pakistani Army Chief at 1 p.m. in the Cabinet Room.

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. While Trump has called for the "unconditional surrender" of Tehran, Pakistan has expressed support for Iran. In a public address in Washington, DC, Munir declared Pakistan’s “clear and strong” support for Iran in its war with Israel, while also voicing support for US-led efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Munir, who arrived in the US on a five-day official visit on Sunday, is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his trip.

What's on Agenda?

South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman commented on the significance of the meeting in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Senior US officials often engage with Pakistani Army Chiefs, but rarely is one hosted at the White House by the US President. One of many reasons why Munir’s scheduled meeting with Trump is so significant—especially as his administration considers its options regarding the war in Iran,” Kugelman posted.

“For what it’s worth, the Trump-Munir meeting shouldn’t be viewed solely through the lens of the Israel-Iran conflict. There’s been US-Pak engagement on critical minerals, cryptocurrency, and counterterrorism. Trump takes a deep personal interest in all of these. And Munir is empowered to talk about it all. Also, Kashmir,” he added.

Protests in US Against Pak Army Chief Asim Munir

Earlier, overseas Pakistanis staged a protest against Field Marshal Asim Munir outside an event at a hotel in Washington, DC. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Pakistanio ke Qatil” ("Killer of Pakistanis") and “Islamabad ke Qatil” ("Killer of Islamabad") as Munir arrived at the venue.

Sharing a video of the protest on X, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by Imran Khan, stated: “Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons Hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he’s committed against the people of Pakistan.”