'Not Until...': Donald Trump Freezes Trade Talks with India Over Russian Oil Ties

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump has paused all trade talks with India, saying negotiations will not continue unless issues around tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil are resolved.

“No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump said when asked about resuming trade talks with India.

The statement comes after Trump announced a total of 50% tariffs on Indian imports with 25% implemented immediately and another 25% set to begin on August 27.

The White House justified the second round of tariffs as a “penalty” for India’s continued purchase and resale of Russian oil, which it says helps fund Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

Trump’s Executive Order Targets India’s Energy Ties with Russia

In a new executive order, President Trump directly criticized India’s business relationship with Russia. The White House stated that India’s resale of discounted Russian oil on the global market enables Russia’s economy to “fund its aggression” in Ukraine.

“India’s continued energy and defence ties with Russia are unacceptable at this time,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above.”

Trump also accused India of buying Russian military equipment and being one of Russia’s largest energy buyers, grouping it with China. These actions, according to the US, go against global efforts to isolate Russia.

'Unjustified, Unreasonable, and Unfair': India Responds

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong response, calling the tariffs “unjustified and unreasonable,” and criticized what it described as double standards by the US and EU both of whom continue to trade with Russia in certain sectors.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the US should impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” said the MEA in a statement.

India said that it would take “all necessary steps to protect its national interests.”

PM Modi Says, “India Will Never Compromise on Farmers’ Interests”

In a firm message following the tariff announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will not back down, even if it means economic consequences.

“India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers,” PM Modi said.

“I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”

Modi was speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi. He reiterated that protecting the agricultural sector is a top priority and that India remains committed to the welfare of rural communities.

India has defended its oil purchases from Russia, arguing that it is acting in national economic interest. Indian officials have previously stated that the energy needs of over a billion people cannot be compromised under global political pressure.