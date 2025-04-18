Indian-American Kevin Patel Shot Dead in Chicago, What We Know So Far | Image: Republic

Chicago: Kevin Patel, a 28-year-old Indian-American, was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago. The incident has raised concerns about safety and led to calls for more police presence in the neighbourhood.

As per local media reports, Chicago Police Department informed that the shooting happened around 9:20 pm near West Lill Avenue, close to the office of 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen. Police officers found Patel lying on the footpath with a bullet wound in his chest. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed his identity.

Eyewitnesses Saw Man and Woman Fleeing

People living nearby told the police they saw a man and a woman running away from the spot before officers arrived. So far, no one has been arrested, and the investigation is being handled by Area Three detectives.

Neighbours Tried to Save Him

Garrett Moores, a local resident, said he rushed to help Patel after hearing the gunshot. “I grabbed towels and ran down,” he said. With help from a 911 emergency operator, Moores and another neighbour tried to give chest compressions. “You feel emotionally connected in such moments. It was heartbreaking,” he added.

Another resident, Sophia Matheson, shared how deeply the incident affected her. “It’s the closest I’ve ever been to death,” she said. “It just reminds you how fast life can change. Thinking about his family getting that call — it’s truly painful.”

Alderman Timmy Knudsen responded by saying the killing shows how urgent it is to control rising violence in the city. “This is another reminder of how much work is needed to stop crime,” he said. “I’ve requested the 19th District Police to increase patrols in the area.”