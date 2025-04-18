Ignorance is Bliss: White House Press Secretary Snubs Reporters after Asking 'Does Anybody Have Questions'

Washington: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt flatly ignored reporters at the White House after asking if they had any questions. Three reporters raised their hands, and one female reporter even said, "Yes, I have a question," but Karoline Leavitt blatantly ignored them, saying, "No, anybody?" and walked away. The incident happened right after Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin — a woman who was raped and murdered by an undocumented immigrant — gave an emotional statement about her daughter’s tragic death.

“Anyone Have Questions?” – Then Silence

As Leavitt took the podium after Patty Morin’s remarks, she asked, “Does anyone have any questions for Patty or for me?” At least three reporters raised their hands as per the clip, and one female reporter clearly said, “Yes, I have a question.” However, Leavitt ignored them and instead said, “No? Anybody? Okay, we’ll see you later,” and left the stage.

Mother Shares Graphic Details of Daughter’s Death

Earlier in the briefing, Patty Morin gave a heart-wrenching account of her daughter Rachel’s murder. She shared disturbing details from the trial and autopsy, including the violence her daughter suffered at the hands of the accused, who is an undocumented immigrant.

“This person took my daughter so violently, gruesomely, and graphically that they had to seal the photos. I don’t want my granddaughters to see those pictures,” Morin said tearfully. “These are the kinds of criminals President Trump wants to remove from our country. These are the kind of criminals we need to remove from our country.”

“Why Are We Not Protecting Our Children?”

Patty Morin also made an emotional appeal to the nation and its leaders. “Why are we not protecting the American citizens? It is common sense. Why are we not protecting our children?” she asked.

Leavitt Thanks Morin, Then Walks Away

Leavitt thanked Patty Morin for sharing her painful story. “As a mother and American citizen, the president and our entire team and I hope people in this room are grateful for your willingness to come here and your request to share your daughter’s story. And I think the country hears you loud and clear,” she said.