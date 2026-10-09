'Indian Americans Are the Most Educated & Law Abiding Citizens': US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Amid H-1B Row

Washington: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has praised the contribution of Indian Americans to the United States, describing them as among the country's most educated and law-abiding citizens, amid a growing debate over employment-based immigration and the H-1B visa programme.

In a statement issued on Friday, USISPF highlighted the economic benefits of legal immigration, arguing that programmes such as the Green Card and H-1B visa pathways have strengthened America's economic growth, innovation and global competitiveness.

“Though the Indian American community is 1.5% of the total population of the United States, it contributes 6% to the GDP. They are the most educated and law-abiding citizens of the United States of America,” the forum said.

The statement comes amid heightened attention on US immigration policies following recent action by the US Department of Labor concerning the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme, which plays a role in employment-based green-card applications.

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USISPF said it supported the US administration's efforts to prevent fraud and abuse in legal immigration programmes while stressing that such measures should preserve the benefits these pathways bring to the American economy.

USISPF Highlights Economic Contribution of Indian Americans

The forum cited an analysis of 2022 US Census Bureau data, stating that legal immigration pathways had generated $2.1 trillion in combined household income, paid $382.9 billion in federal taxes and $196.3 billion in state and local taxes, and left $1.6 trillion in spending power.

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It also pointed to the achievements of immigrant talent in American science and technology, referring to the recent presentation of National Medals of Science and National Medals of Technology and Innovation to six leading innovators, five of whom, according to the statement, were born outside the United States.

USISPF said the contribution of immigrants to technological advancement and economic prosperity demonstrated the importance of maintaining legal immigration pathways.

Indian American Community's Role in US Innovation

The forum described the Indian American community as a prominent example of how legal immigration can benefit the United States across generations.

It said Indian Americans had pursued education, built businesses and contributed as tax-paying members of American society. The statement also noted that Indian Americans co-founded 72 of the 648 unicorn companies in the United States in 2024.

According to USISPF, these contributions have helped strengthen America's technological position globally while reinforcing shared values between India and the United States.

Forum Backs Immigration Reforms, Calls for Balance

While supporting efforts to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse, USISPF said policymakers should also recognise the economic benefits generated by legal immigration.

The forum backed the administration's stated goal of maintaining US leadership in global technology by attracting the world's best talent while sustaining a strong domestic job market.

“We share the administration's goal of helping the United States succeed as a global technology leader by attracting the best global technology talent while sustaining a strong domestic job market,” the statement said.

The statement underscores the debate facing US policymakers: how to enforce immigration rules and protect domestic employment while continuing to attract skilled professionals who contribute to innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.