Indian Among Four Injured After Iranian Drones Fall Near Dubai International Airport

Dubai: Four people, including an Indian national, were injured after two drones fell near the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), authorities confirmed on Tuesday amid the ongoing Gulf conflict.

According to the Dubai Government Media Office, the drones fell close to the airport a short while ago, leaving four individuals injured. The injured include one Indian national who sustained moderate injuries, while the others - two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national - suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the drones were intercepted as part of defensive measures, with reports suggesting that interceptor missiles were launched to counter Iranian drones targeting US interests near Dubai International Airport. Some of the injuries occurred after debris from the interception fell in civilian areas.

Emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene and the injured were provided medical assistance.

Despite the incident, authorities confirmed that air traffic operations at Dubai International Airport continue to function normally and flights have not been disrupted.

The development comes as tensions across the Gulf region remain high amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and its regional adversaries. Security agencies are currently assessing the situation and investigating the incident further.