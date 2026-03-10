Dubai Businessman Becomes A Lifeline, Opens 80,000-Sq-Ft Farmhouse To 250 Stranded Passengers Amid Flight Chaos

In geopolitical tensions and chaotic flight disruptions across the Middle East, a remarkable story of selflessness has emerged from the outskirts of Dubai.

Dhiraj Jain, a Rajasthan-born entrepreneur based in the UAE, has turned his private farmhouse into a sanctuary for hundreds of travellers who found themselves stranded after flight chaos.

The crisis began on February 28, 2026, when escalating regional conflict led to the abrupt closure of the UAE's airspace.

Within hours, thousands of passengers, including many Indian families on vacation or business, were left stranded at Dubai International Airport as over 1,100 flights were cancelled.

A Farmhouse Turned Refuge

While hotels in Dubai quickly hit capacity and prices rose quickly, Dhiraj Jain, Chairman of 1XL Holdings, decided to help in times of need.

He opened the doors of his 80,000-square-foot farmhouse in Ajman, offering free accommodation, food, and safety to anyone in need.

What started as a small gesture quickly scaled into a massive humanitarian operation.

Jain dispatched a fleet of 11 vehicles, including his own personal Rolls-Royce cars, to pick up stranded families from hotels and transit points.

The property was outfitted with two large halls and three massive tents, beds and mattresses, accommodating nearly 300 guests at its peak.

To feed the crowd, the family arranged for over 2,000kg of flour, 1,500kg of rice, and thousands of litres of water and oil, serving three nutritious meals daily.

Beyond Basic Needs

What truly melted the internet was the atmosphere Jain and his family created. Rather than a sterile shelter, the farmhouse became a community.

Guests were seen participating in morning yoga sessions, playing cricket, and joining communal dinners. Jain and his family even stayed overnight at the farmhouse to ensure their guests felt like family rather than refugees.

"Sometimes all it takes is one person opening a door… to restore people’s faith in each other," remarked industrialist Anand Mahindra, who shared the story as his "Monday Motivation."

A Global Lesson in Humanity

The initiative caught the attention of the Consulate General of India in Dubai, which helped coordinate with Jain to direct the most vulnerable travellers to his gates.

While flights have begun to slowly resume as of March 7, around 80 guests remain at the farmhouse, awaiting their rescheduled journeys.

For the travellers, the experience transformed a terrifying ordeal into a testament to the Indian ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava (The Guest is God).