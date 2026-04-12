'Indian Community Was First & Foremost Concern': Jaishankar on Dubai Visit Amid West Asia Tensions

Dubai, UAE: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, on his official visit to the UAE, met top Emirati leadership and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message while expressing India’s deep appreciation for the care extended to the Indian community during the ongoing challenging period in West Asia.

Speaking in Dubai, Dr. Jaishankar said he arrived the previous day and had the honour of calling on the President, Sheikh Mohammed, on the morning of his visit.

“I conveyed to him Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message and our appreciation for the manner in which the Indian community in the UAE was looked after during this very difficult period,” he stated.

The Minister also held discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan the previous day. While the welfare of the large Indian diaspora remained a primary focus, the talks covered broader aspects of the robust India-UAE strategic partnership, including economic cooperation, energy security, and other key bilateral issues, Jaishankar said.

Advertisement

“All of these came up for discussion,” Dr. Jaishankar noted. He emphasised India’s significant stakes in the stability and security of the region, particularly amid the intense conflict affecting West Asia.

“India has very major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this region. I’m very pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, express our interests and incidentally also share the feedback of the Indian community,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr. Jaishankar further highlighted the mutual goodwill, saying that just as the Indian community valued the UAE government’s supportive approach, he conveyed their deep appreciation to the Emirati leadership for ensuring their well-being during turbulent times.