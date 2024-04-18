India Issues Helpline Numbers for Its Citizens Affected by Extreme Weather in Dubai

The Consulate General of India, Dubai listed four helpline numbers for Indian citizens stuck amid bad weather in the Emirates, who are in need of help. | Image:AP

New Delhi: With the desert nation of the United Arab Emirates – Dubai – reeling in the aftermath of what is being observed as the heaviest rain ever recorded in the country's history, the Consulate General of India in Dubai on Wednesday issued helpline numbers for the Indian citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions prevalent in Dubai and northern Emirates.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, the Consulate General of India, Dubai – consular jurisdiction of which extends to Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm-Al-Quwain, RAK & Fujairah – listed four helpline numbers for Indian citizens stuck amid bad weather in the Emirates, who are in need of help:

Helpline numbers for Indian citizens affected by the extreme weather conditions in Dubai and northern Emirates and needing help:



+971501205172



+971569950590



+971507347676



+971585754213 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai)

Dubai on Wednesday attempted to dry out from the heaviest rain ever recorded there after a deluge flooded out the country's International Airport, disrupting flights through the world's busiest airfield for international travel.

The rains began late Monday, soaking the sands and roadways of Dubai with some 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) of rain, Associated Press reported, citing the meteorological data collected at the Dubai International Airport. The storms intensified around 9am (local time) on Tuesday and continued throughout the day, dumping more rain and hail onto the overwhelmed city.

The state-run WAM news agency termed the unprecedented rains in the region “a historic weather event” that surpassed “anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949.”

By the end of Tuesday, more than 142 millimeters (5.59 inches) of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours. An average year sees 94.7 millimeters (3.73 inches) of rain at Dubai International Airport, a hub for the long-haul carrier Emirates.

At the airport, standing water lapped on taxiways as aircraft landed. Arrivals were halted Tuesday night, and passengers struggled to reach terminals through the floodwater covering surrounding roads.

Dubai International Airport acknowledged Wednesday morning that the flooding had left “limited transportation options” and affected flights as aircraft crews couldn't reach the airfield.

Flooding and road blockages have left limited transport options for arriving and departing guests.

Flights are delayed/diverted and impacted by displaced crew.

Recovery will take some time. We thank you for your patience and understanding while we work through these challenges. — DXB (@DXB)

“Recovery will take some time,” the airport said on the social platform ‘X’.

Rain also lashed parts of Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The downpour, however, was acute across the UAE.

One possible contributor may have been “cloud seeding,” in which small planes operated by the government fly through clouds burning special salt flares, Associated Press reported, adding that the flares can increase precipitation.

Flight-tracking data analysed by The Associated Press showed one aircraft affiliated with the UAE’s cloud-seeding efforts flew around the country on Monday.