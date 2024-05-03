Advertisement

Ontario: An Indian couple and their 3-month-old grandchild, who were visiting Canada, were killed after a robbery suspect crashed his car with that of the Indian couple’s car, while his car was being chased by the police. The incident took place in Canada’s Ontario, during which the mother of the child also sustained serious injuries. According to the police sources, four including the robbery suspect were killed during the hot police chase on the road.

It is being said that the incident took place, when the robbery suspect, who was wanted in a liquor store robbery incident, was driving the wrong way as he attempted to escape the police. During the incident, his car collided with that of the Indian family’s car leading to the incident.

Special Investigations Unit probing the incident

According to the Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were visiting Canada from India. They were accompanied by the parents of the 3-month-old infant in the same vehicle.

Parents of the infant, the 33-year-old father and 27-year-old mother, residents of Ajax, were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the incident. As per the reports, the mother of the deceased child sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Police officials have stated that a deadly car chase began with a robbery at a liquor store in Bowmanville. It ended about 20 minutes later when the suspect, driving a cargo van, led Durham police on a high-speed chase against traffic on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto, reported news agency PTI.

Apart from the robbery suspect, a 38-year-old male passenger from the cargo van was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The autopsies for the victims were conducted in Toronto on Wednesday, stated the SIU adding that the agency called into investigate, which handles probe into incidents involves police in any death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

