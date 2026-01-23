Indian Cricketer Who Played for North Carolina Team Dies in Tragic Road Accident in the United States

New Delhi: A 35-year-old Indian tech professional, who recently moved to the United States with his wife to advance his career, died in a fatal road accident late Sunday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The victim, Arun K. Sandram, was struck by another vehicle at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the eastbound stretch of Interstate 40, just before the I-440 interchange, according to Raleigh Police Department officials. Sandram was outside his own car at the time of the collision when he was hit and killed. The circumstances that led him to exit the vehicle remain unclear, and authorities continue to investigate the incident.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was not seriously injured, was cooperative with investigators, and preliminary findings indicate that neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.

Sandram’s sudden death has shocked friends, colleagues and members of the local Indian-American community. Those who knew him described him as a warm, jovial and passionate individual who was deeply involved in both his professional work in the technology sector and his extracurricular interests. He had only recently relocated to the U.S. with his wife, Shiva Lakshmi, to pursue new opportunities.

Beyond his professional life, Sandram was an avid cricket enthusiast and a respected member of the local sports community, having played for the Fuquay Mavericks cricket team in the North Carolina Cricket League. Teammates remembered him as a dedicated player and a supportive friend whose presence on and off the field will be sorely missed.

In the wake of the tragedy, friends have launched a fundraiser to support Sandram’s family as they cope with the unexpected loss and navigate the financial challenges that have followed.

