Rainy Spell Brings Unexpected Chill to Delhi NCR, Thunderstorms Forecast as Temperatures Drops

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital experienced light rainfall and gusty winds on Friday morning, offering a cool break from recent warm conditions and signalling a significant shift in Delhi’s weather pattern, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast more rain and isolated thunderstorms through the early hours of Saturday, driven by an active western disturbance affecting northwest India. Intermittent showers are expected across several localities, accompanied by lightning and winds gusting up to 40-60 km/h, especially during the early morning and forenoon.

Weather officials said the cloud cover and rain are likely to push down maximum temperatures substantially, with highs expected around 18-20 °C, a noticeable drop compared with recent days. Humidity levels have risen, adding to the feeling of coolness across the city.

This weather fluctuation is part of a larger pattern in North India, where forecast models show cooler air impacting the plains, leading to temperature declines in Delhi and neighbouring regions. Earlier IMD forecasts had warned of widespread temperature drops across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi as part of an approaching cold spell.

Advertisement

The rainy spell also brought some relief to air quality in the city, which has been in the “very poor” category in recent days. With rain-washed skies and wind movements, authorities observed a slight improvement, prompting the lifting of the most severe air quality restrictions.

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and be prepared for wet, cooler conditions over the weekend, with chances of isolated thunderstorms continuing through Saturday.