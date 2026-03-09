Indian Embassy In Riyadh Denies Death Of Indian National In Saudi Projectile Strike

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Monday (March 9), dismissed reports of an Indian national's death in a 'projectile strike' in Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing West Asia war.

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Embassy said, "It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening. The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue."

The statement indicated that an Indian national had been injured in the attack. “Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj,” it added.

This comes hours after ​the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said the military projectile struck a residential area in Al-Kharj Governorate, killing one Indian national and another Bangladeshi national. Further, as many as 12 Bangladeshi individuals were reportedly injured in the incident, Saudi authorities said, marking the first casualties reported by Saudi Arabia in the war. A spokesperson had stated that the Civil Defense responded to the strike on a residential site belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company. The spokesperson emphasised that targeting civilian infrastructure is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. However, the identities of the victims were not released.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia had issued an advisory for Indians in the Middle Eastern country, advising them to remain vigilant. The Embassy said, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to continue to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy.”

These developments come as the West Asia war enters the tenth day, after the US and Israel jointly launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28, targeting its top leadership, holding the failure to arrive at a deal on Iran's nuclear programme responsible the military confrontation. It led to the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei bringing a nearly 40-year era to an abrupt closure, and altering the geopolitical situation in the region. The tensions soon spread to the surrounding regions with explosions being reported in Doha, Kuwait, and other Gulf countries.