Indian Embassy in Tehran Issues Advisory Urging Caution Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Tehran: In response to escalating tensions following a major joint military operation by Israel and the United States against Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued an urgent advisory calling on all Indian nationals in the country to exercise utmost caution.

The embassy, in a post on X, advised Indians to avoid unnecessary movements, remain indoors as far as possible, and stay vigilant amid the developing security situation. It emphasized the importance of continuously monitoring news updates, maintaining situational awareness, and awaiting further instructions from the embassy.

The advisory reiterated the embassy's emergency contact numbers for any exigencies:

+989128109115

+989128109109

+989128109102

+989932179359

The strikes, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion (also referred to in some reports as Lion's Roar), targeted military installations, missile production facilities, and other strategic sites in Iran, including areas in and around the capital Tehran. Explosions were reported in southern Tehran and other locations, with residents describing powerful blasts amid heightened regional anxiety.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally selected the operation's name, overriding an internal IDF designation, according to reports from The Times of Israel. The action was described by Israeli officials as preemptive to neutralize threats from Iran.

The United States participated in the operation, with President Donald Trump announcing in a video message that "major combat operations" had begun. He stated the objective was to eliminate imminent threats from the Iranian regime, destroy its missile capabilities, and prevent nuclear weapon development, while criticizing Iran harshly and suggesting the strikes could pave the way for regime change.

In the wake of the attacks, Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, shifting to "Essential Activity" guidelines that restrict gatherings, education, and non-essential work. Sirens sounded across Israel amid expectations of retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Iran. Airspace closures were reported in Iran, Israel, and Iraq, suspending flights and disrupting travel.

Iranian state media confirmed explosions in Tehran, with reports of disrupted mobile and internet services in parts of the city. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly moved to a secure location.

The strikes disrupted ongoing nuclear negotiations and have raised fears of a broader regional conflict. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Jordan had issued a similar advisory urging nationals and tourists to leave immediately before commercial flights are further affected.