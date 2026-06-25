Indian Embassy in Tehran Issues Revised Travel Advisory for Nationals Amid Improved Security Situation

Tehran: The Embassy of India in Tehran has released a revised advisory urging Indian nationals to continue exercising caution while traveling to or residing in Iran, even as it acknowledges recent positive developments in the country's security environment.

In the advisory dated June 24, 2026, the Embassy noted that it has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran. While highlighting improvements in the overall situation, the mission advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice.

For Indian citizens already living in Iran or those who must travel for unavoidable professional or functional reasons, the Embassy recommended a high degree of caution.

Key guidelines include:

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--Remaining vigilant at all times and maintaining constant situational awareness.

--Closely following local developments through credible sources of information.

--Complying fully with instructions issued by Iranian local authorities.

The advisory further stresses that all Indian nationals currently in Iran, as well as those arriving, should register their particulars with the Embassy of India in Tehran at the earliest opportunity. Recipients are also encouraged to regularly check the Embassy’s official website and social media platforms for the latest updates and any additional advisories.

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Emergency Contact Details

The Embassy has provided the following helplines for urgent assistance: