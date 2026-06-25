'We're Growing Organic, Abundant, Homegrown Mistrust Planted By US': Iran's Sarcastic Take on 'Unfrozen Assets' Claim

Geneva/Switzerland: U.S. Vice President JD Vance reported significant progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran on Monday, highlighting an agreement to readmit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors, even as Iran’s parliamentary speaker delivered a sharp rhetorical rebuke over potential unfrozen assets.

Speaking after intensive discussions in Switzerland, Vance described Sunday’s session as “a very, very good day,” noting that Iranian negotiators had agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into the country -- a key verification step toward curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We made a lot of good progress. We did exactly what we wanted to do… the Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people and the first step in permanently denuclearizing -- permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran,” Vance said.

The vice president acknowledged that the talks were at times contentious, with both sides engaging in frank exchanges. He recounted pushing back against what he called Iranian “trash talk,” stating that President Trump would not hesitate to correct the record when faced with inaccurate claims.

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“What we told the Iranians yesterday is when you guys engage in what us millennials might call trash talk, you can't expect the president of the United States not to respond,” Vance said.

“There was a little bit of threatening, there was a little bit of whining. But at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress,” he said.

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Sharp Exchange Over Assets

The verbal sparring intensified around the issue of Iranian assets frozen under sanctions. In response to U.S. suggestions that any unfrozen funds could be used to purchase American agricultural products, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a pointed statement.

“America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting,” Ghalibaf said.

“The only crop we're harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It's organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks,” he said.

Vance firmly rejected characterizations that unfrozen Iranian money would flow freely to the regime. He stressed that any release would include strict U.S. oversight to ensure funds benefit Iranian civilians rather than terrorism, and would be channeled toward American farm products.

“If there is any frozen Iranian assets that are unfrozen, we can ensure that those -- that that money, that Iranian money goes to help the people of Iran and not to fund terrorism,” Vance explained.

“If Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and feed the Iranian people. That's a very, very good and very classic Trump deal,” he said.