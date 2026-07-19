Indian Embassy In Tehran Urges Indians To Postpone Travel, Consider Exiting Iran Amid West Asia Conflict

Tehran: Amid rising instability in Iran, the Embassy of India in Tehran has issued a revised advisory asking Indian citizens to defer all non-essential travel to the country until the security situation stabilises. The embassy has also recommended that Indians currently in Iran consider departing temporarily while commercial flight options remain available.

The government's warning is crucial as hostilities between the United States and Iran have intensified over the past week, with both sides targeting critical infrastructure and US-allied states in the region. The escalation has raised fears of a much bigger conflict spilling beyond Iran’s borders.

In an updated guidance released on Sunday, the Embassy asked those who decide to stay behind to exercise the highest level of vigilance, keep track of local developments, and adhere strictly to instructions from the Iranian government.

Embassy Issues Four-Point Advisory For Indians In Iran

The Embassy asserted that the past few days had seen a sharp rise in conflict and uncertainty across Iran. Against the given backdrop, the consulate laid out fresh instructions for the Indian nationals, urging those planning to travel to Iran for any reason to postpone their trips until the security environment improves. Additionally, those who are already in the country, the mission advised them to "consider temporarily exiting Iran, using available flight options."

Advertisement

Moreover, Indians choosing to remain in Iran were urged to "exercise the highest possible level of caution". The Embassy asked them to keep monitoring news and updates to maintain full situational awareness and to avoid areas with heightened military activity, particularly along Iran’s southern coast. It also stressed that directives issued by the local administration must be followed carefully.

At last, the Indian consulate asked any Indian nationals in Iran who have not registered their details with the Embassy to do so immediately, and to keep checking the Embassy’s website and social media handles for further updates.

Advertisement

US Strikes Iran, Tehran Retaliates Across The Gulf

The advisory followed a fresh round of American airstrikes on Sunday targeting Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The US military said that the action was in retaliation for the killing of American troops in Jordan, and marked a further escalation of the conflict after a previous interim deal aimed at ending the fighting collapsed.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it hit “Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites”. According to the CENTCOM, the objective was to degrade Iran’s capacity to control the Strait of Hormuz and to “swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces”.

After the US airstrikes, Tehran responded by striking US-allied countries across West Asia. Over the last week, American forces have targeted bridges and electrical facilities inside Iran, while Iran has hit power and desalination plants in Kuwait, threatening daily life in the small, oil-rich nation.

Several Gulf states, including Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, activated air defences to intercept incoming Iranian drones and missiles. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also issued a warning overnight as Iran signalled it could expand the strikes further. On the other hand, Israel said that missiles fired toward the Jordanian port city of Aqaba could lead to spillover into Israeli territory for the first time in weeks.

Security Concerns Grow For Indians

At a time when the commercial routes are still operating, the Embassy’s advice to consider leaving explains the intensity of concern that the situation could deteriorate. The registration with the mission will help officials reach out to Indians if evacuation or further assistance becomes necessary.