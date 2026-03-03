Indian Embassy Shifts Students outside Tehran Amid Raging War, Many Stay Back

Tehran: As Iran’s capital continues to be bombed amid heavy strikes by the US and Israel, the Indian Embassy in Iran has shifted several Indian students to safer locations outside Tehran. However, the consulate mentioned that some of them chose to stay back. The Embassy has issued an advisory for such students and asked them to remain cautious and stay indoors.

The embassy has also issued emergency contact numbers to ensure their safety.

“Due to the heightened risk perception in Tehran city, the Embassy of India has relocated most Indian students who were in Tehran to safer locations outside Tehran. The Embassy has made arrangements for their transportation, food, and accommodation. Only a small number of students who declined the Embassy's offer remain in Tehran,” a notification read.

“For other Indian students and Indian nationals who still remain in Iran, the advisory issued earlier remains unchanged: Stay where you are, remain indoors as far as possible, and stay away from windows. Exercise due caution at all times. Avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and remain in regular contact with the Embassy of India in Iran,” it added.

MEA Expresses Grave Concern

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Iran and the Gulf region.

Urging all parties in the conflict to exercise restraint, the MEA said, “We had expressed our deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026. Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously.”

"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," the statement added.