Indian Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar to Receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism

Tel Aviv: Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his role in preventing an alleged hijacking attempt aboard a Flydubai flight, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced. According to the Government Press Office of Israel, Herzog on Thursday announced while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who helped thwart the alleged attempt to crash Flydubai Flight FZ1073 last week.

Addressing the award recipients, Herzog said, “...the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smith Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar’s sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe. Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.”

Herzog also presented the award to six Israeli civilians -- Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov-- for their roles in preventing the alleged hijacking attempt, according to The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel.

Captain Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining severe injuries in the mid-air incident involving his co-pilot on September 30.

On Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian pilot was responding well to treatment and making progress in his recovery. "Captain Machchhaar is in the hospital in Abu Dhabi," Jaiswal stated. “Our embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, with his family, with local authorities, and with the hospital authorities. He's recuperating well. He's responding well. And his health is improving.”

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The Indian Embassy in the UAE had also shared an update on Tuesday, stating, "Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health," adding that it “remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance.”

"We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," the Embassy added. This comes following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit.

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The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite suffering severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the attacker.