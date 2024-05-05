Jaishankar Reacts to Arrest of 3 Indians in Nijjar's Killing, Calls it Canada's Internal Matter

Advertisement

New Delhi: What is happening in Canada is mostly due to the internal vote-bank politics of the country, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while responding to a question on recent arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killings. Nijjar headed the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and was wanted by NIA in India. He was killed by unknown assailants in British Colombia last year.

As the Canadian Police arrested three Indians in connection with Nijjar's killing, Dr Jaishankar said that what is happening in Canada is due to their internal vote-bank politics and has nothing to do with India. Jaishankar made the comments while responding to question at a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

“India’s image globally is now actually much much higher than it had been ever… Canada is an exception. You see the different country heads are praising Bharat and its Prime Minister,” the external affairs minister said.

“Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As election is coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics,” the external affairs minister said.

Ruling Party is Dependent on pro-Khalistan People: Jaishankar

The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders, said Dr Jaishankar, adding that a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank.

“We have convinced them several times not to give visa, legitimacy or political space to such people which is causing problems for them (Canada), for us and also for our relationship,” Jaishankar said. But the Canadian government has not done anything, Jaishankar said, adding that India sought the extradition of 25 people, most of whom are pro-Khalistan, but they did not pay any heed.

3 Arrested in Nijjar's Killing

Canadian authorities arrested three Indian nationals in connection with the killing of terrorist-desigante Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Police arrested - Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28 - all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton. They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they are investigating if the Indian government was involved in the killing of Nijjar.

“The investigation does not end here. We are aware that there are others out there that played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to identifying and arresting each one of them,” Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, Officer in Charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killed in Surrey

The three arrested by the Police are believed to be members of an alleged hit squad tasked by the government of India with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

The incident strained diplomatic relations between Canada and New Delhi after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the assassination. India denied the allegations, dismissing them as "absurd and motivated." Canadian authorities have yet to provide evidence to support their claims of Indian involvement.

(With Inputs From PTI)