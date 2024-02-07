Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Macron Wishes India on R-Day with New Initiative, France to Welcome 30,000 Indian Students by 2030

French President Emmanuel Macron announced how his administration is planning to ensure that 30,000 Indian students study in France.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
PM Modi with France President Emmanuel Macron
जयपुर में पीएम मोदी और इमैनुएल मैक्रों एक दूसरे से गर्मजोशी से मिले। शाम में दोनों ने रोड शो भी किया। पीएम मोदी ने मैक्रों को राम मंदिर की रेप्लिका भेंट की और उनके साथ चाय पीते नजर आए। | Image:X
New Delhi - As French President Emmanuel Macron gears up to be the Chief Guest of the 75th Republic Day Celebrations, he announced how his administration is planning to ensure that 30,000 Indian students study in France. Calling it an “ambitious” target, Macron insisted that the European nation is determined to achieve the goal. He then went on to share a step-by-step measure of how this target will be achieved. The French President is on a state visit to India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him to take part in the celebrations. 

“30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen. Here’s how,” the French President wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The target is set under the French government initiative called “French For All, French For a Better Future”. Under this initiative, the French government is developing a network of alliances and is creating new centres within the country to learn French. The Macron administration is also planning to create International classes which will allow students to join French universities. The government also plans to facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France. “India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship!” Macron said in a statement,  insisting that coming to France meets looking for excellence. 

Republic Day Wishes with a selfie with PM

Meanwhile, the French President extended Republic Day wishes by sharing a heartwarming selfie with PM Modi. Macron landed in Jaipur on January 25, where he met the Indian premier. During his trip to Jaipur, the French President paid visits to multiple Jaipur forts including the mighty Hawa Mahal. On Friday, Macron shared a selfie with PM Modi outside the Hawa Mahal and captioned the image by referring to Prime Miniter Modi as “Dear Friend”.

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people," the French President wrote on X, extending the warm wishes on Republic Day. “My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!” he exclaimed. Macron arrived in India on Thursday afternoon and shortly after he made a touchdown in Jaipur, he expressed his honour to be invited as the chief guest of such a grand event. Not only this, Macron also mentioned that the main agenda of his trip to the country will be to bring together the youths of both nations. “It is both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on the occasion of its national day," the French leader wrote on X. “I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!” he added. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Narendra ModiRepublic Day
