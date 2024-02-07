Advertisement

New Delhi - As French President Emmanuel Macron gears up to be the Chief Guest of the 75th Republic Day Celebrations, he announced how his administration is planning to ensure that 30,000 Indian students study in France. Calling it an “ambitious” target, Macron insisted that the European nation is determined to achieve the goal. He then went on to share a step-by-step measure of how this target will be achieved. The French President is on a state visit to India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him to take part in the celebrations.

“30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen. Here’s how,” the French President wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The target is set under the French government initiative called “French For All, French For a Better Future”. Under this initiative, the French government is developing a network of alliances and is creating new centres within the country to learn French. The Macron administration is also planning to create International classes which will allow students to join French universities. The government also plans to facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France. “India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship!” Macron said in a statement, insisting that coming to France meets looking for excellence.

Republic Day Wishes with a selfie with PM

Meanwhile, the French President extended Republic Day wishes by sharing a heartwarming selfie with PM Modi. Macron landed in Jaipur on January 25, where he met the Indian premier. During his trip to Jaipur, the French President paid visits to multiple Jaipur forts including the mighty Hawa Mahal. On Friday, Macron shared a selfie with PM Modi outside the Hawa Mahal and captioned the image by referring to Prime Miniter Modi as “Dear Friend”.

C’est à la fois un honneur et une marque d’amitié d’être invité en Inde à l’occasion de sa fête nationale.



Je viens célébrer et consolider notre partenariat d’exception. Première étape : rapprocher nos jeunesses.



Nous avons tant à faire ensemble ! pic.twitter.com/XBx3LKTz7e — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 25, 2024

"It is both an honour and a mark of friendship to be invited to India on the occasion of its national day," the French leader wrote on X. "I come to celebrate and consolidate our exceptional partnership. First step: bringing our youth together. We have so much to do together!" he added.