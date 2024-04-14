'We Call For Immediate Step Back From Violence': MEA After Iran Attacks Israel

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, April 14, called for an 'immediate stepping back from violence' from the situation in West Asia.

In a statement, the MEA said, “We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.”

Advertisement

Statement on the situation in West Asia:https://t.co/kpJzqwTVWC pic.twitter.com/cSbJQrAjCC — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia)

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the Indian foreign ministry added.

Advertisement

Earlier, the ministry also issued an advisory for Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran or Israel.

This comes as Iran on Saturday launched its first direct military attack on Israel. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that over 100 bomb-carrying drones were fired towards Israel by Iran. However, hours later, Iran announced it had also fired several destructive ballistic missiles.

Advertisement

This attack by Tehran came as a response to Israel after the latter launched an airstrike earlier this month on Iran the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.