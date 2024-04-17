US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to questions on alleged operations by India in other countries to eliminate terrorists | Image:ANI

Washington: The United States reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent statements where the two leaders claimed that India won't hesitate to kill terrorists in their homes. The Joe Biden administration said that while the US has encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue, it would not get involved in the matter. While responding to questions at a news conference on Tuesday on alleged operations by India in other countries to eliminate terrorists, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US “encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and find a resolution through dialogue”.

When asked if Modi and Singh’s comments can be seen as “confessions” on the alleged “assassination of (Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh) Nijjar in Canada, (designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh) Pannun's murder-for-hire plot in New York, and killings in Pakistan”, Miller said the US will not get involved in the matter.

“The United States is not going to get into the middle of this, but we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue,” the State Department spokesperson said.

To a question on why the US has not considered sanctions on India over the matter, Miller said, “I am never going to preview any sanctions actions, which is not to say that there are any coming. But when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it's something that we don't discuss openly.”

Earlier this month, Singh, referring to New Delhi's assertive approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism, had said if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given, and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them.

The Defence Minister was responding to a question on a report by British newspaper The Guardian that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

PM Modi had reportedly also made similar comments in the context of stern action against cross-border terrorism.