US Responds to Elon Musk's Remarks on Permanent Seat to India at UNSC, Says It Supports Reform

New Delhi: The United States has responded to the remarks of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on permanent seat to India in the United Nations Security Council. The US said it is ready to support steps that initiate reform in the security council. This has come just days after the ruling party vowed to pursue permanent membership of the security council in its election manifesto.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk called India's absence from the United Nations Security Council absurd, calling for reform in bodies of United Nations. Responding to the same, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday that the US is ready to support reforms in the institutions of United States. He said that the US recognises that there is a need for reform in the UN bodies, adding that the US supports supports the reforms which reflect the world of 21st century.

When asked about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statement regarding India's lack of a permanent seat at the UNSC during a press breifing, Vedant Patel said, "The President has spoken about this before in his remarks to the UN General Assembly, and the Secretary has alluded to this as well. We certainly support reforms to the UN institution, including the Security Council, to make it reflective of the 21st-century world that we live in. I don't have any specifics to offer on what those steps are, but certainly, we recognise that there is a need for reform, but I will leave it at that for now."

When Musk Spoke About India's Place in UNSC

In January, Elon Musk had rakes up the issue of India's permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. alled India not having a permanent seat in the UNSC as ‘absurd. In a post on X, Musk said, “At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don't want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat…”

What is UNSC?

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA.

BJP Promises To Pursue Permanent Seat in Poll Manifesto

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to pursue permanent membership at the UNSC in its poll manifesto. In its manifesto released on April 14, the BJP stated, "We are committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat's position in global decision-making."

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world, especially the Global South. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.

